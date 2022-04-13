Left Menu

Yellen to convene meeting on war-related food security issues next week

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation," has sent commodity prices sharply higher, adding to global inflationary pressures and posing threats to energy and food security, trade flows, and external balances across many countries, Yellen said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 19:31 IST
Yellen to convene meeting on war-related food security issues next week
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said she was deeply concerned about the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on global food prices and supply, noting that over 275 million people worldwide were facing acute food insecurity. Yellen said she would convene other leaders during next week's Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to discuss possible solutions to help the poorest, who spend a larger share of their income on food.

Multilateral development banks were providing financing to strengthen domestic food production, bolster social safety nets, and unlock trade finance, but also needed to make longer-term investments to address the underlying vulnerabilities in food systems, she said, without providing any details. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation," has sent commodity prices sharply higher, adding to global inflationary pressures and posing threats to energy and food security, trade flows, and external balances across many countries, Yellen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022