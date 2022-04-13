Left Menu

Union Bank of India declares IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company as fraud for diversion of funds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 21:03 IST
Union Bank of India declares IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company as fraud for diversion of funds
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Union Bank of India on Wednesday said it has declared IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company as a fraud account for diversion of funds, involving Rs 1,315 crore.

''We wish to inform you that the account of IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company Ltd with the bank has been classified as fraud, reason being, diversion of funds by the company,'' the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The amount outstanding in the account is Rs 1,314.85 crore and provision already held is Rs 525.95 crore, it said.

The bank will initiate the appropriate legal proceedings in this regard in due course of time, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022