Niti Aayog organises workshop on India-UN cooperation framework

Government think-tank Niti Aayog on Wednesday said it organised a day-long national validation workshop on the upcoming IndiaUN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework UNSDCF 202327.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 21:46 IST
Government think-tank Niti Aayog on Wednesday said it organised a day-long national validation workshop on the upcoming India–UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023–27. The 2023–27 cooperation framework will be signed as India completes 75 years of independence, it added.

The workshop was an opportunity to revisit and revitalise the various contours of partnerships between the Indian government and UN to make them more robust and relevant to meet the exigencies of a new India, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said. Niti Aayog in a statement said this was the first such congregation that saw the participation of officials from 30 Union ministries, heads of 26 UN agencies and representatives from all states and Union Territories of the country.

According to the statement, the 2023–27 framework aims to align the four pillars of the UN's 2030 agenda for sustainable development — people, prosperity, planet and participation — with India's national priorities and provide direction to the efforts of all the UN entities working across the country. The framework will contain the shared vision and strategies for a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable India, it said.

