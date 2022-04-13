Egypt bus crash kills 10 including French, Belgian nationals- governor

Ten people were killed including four French citizens, one Belgian national and five Egyptians, and another 14 tourists were injured, when a bus collided with another vehicle in southern Egypt on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident occurred on the road between the city of Aswan and the temples of Abu Simbel, a popular tourist site several hours further south, a statement from the Aswan governorate said. The collision forced the bus off the road and caused it to catch fire, according to a statement from Egypt's public prosecution.

Those killed included the bus driver, his assistant, a tour guide and two people in the second vehicle, the prosecution said. Medical staff were checking bodies to verify their identity, it added. The accident resulted in the injury of 14 French and Belgian tourists, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)