Left Menu

Egypt bus crash kills 10 including French, Belgian nationals- governor

Ten people were killed including four French citizens, one Belgian national and five Egyptians, and another 14 tourists were injured, when a bus collided with another vehicle in southern Egypt on Wednesday, officials said. The accident occurred on the road between the city of Aswan and the temples of Abu Simbel, a popular tourist site several hours further south, a statement from the Aswan governorate said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 22:07 IST
Egypt bus crash kills 10 including French, Belgian nationals- governor

Ten people were killed including four French citizens, one Belgian national and five Egyptians, and another 14 tourists were injured, when a bus collided with another vehicle in southern Egypt on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident occurred on the road between the city of Aswan and the temples of Abu Simbel, a popular tourist site several hours further south, a statement from the Aswan governorate said. The collision forced the bus off the road and caused it to catch fire, according to a statement from Egypt's public prosecution.

Those killed included the bus driver, his assistant, a tour guide and two people in the second vehicle, the prosecution said. Medical staff were checking bodies to verify their identity, it added. The accident resulted in the injury of 14 French and Belgian tourists, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022