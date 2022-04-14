Left Menu

NCB seizes heroin worth Rs 24 cr from South African national at Mumbai airport

During a search, they found a cavity in his bag where four packets of heroin, weighing 3.98 kg, were kept hidden, the NCB said in a statement.In 2021, the NCB had apprehended a woman from South Africa with 3.9 kg of heroin at the airport here, the official said.

Updated: 14-04-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 10:45 IST
Visual of the heroin seized (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized 3.98 kg of heroin worth Rs 24 crore from a South African national at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an NCB official said on Thursday. Acting on a specific information, a team of the NCB's Mumbai zone officials on Tuesday apprehended the person, who had come from Johannesburg and was carrying a red trolley bag, he said. During a search, they found a cavity in his bag where four packets of heroin, weighing 3.98 kg, were kept hidden, the NCB said in a statement.

In 2021, the NCB had apprehended a woman from South Africa with 3.9 kg of heroin at the airport here, the official said.

