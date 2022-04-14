NCB seizes heroin worth Rs 24 cr from South African national at Mumbai airport
During a search, they found a cavity in his bag where four packets of heroin, weighing 3.98 kg, were kept hidden, the NCB said in a statement.In 2021, the NCB had apprehended a woman from South Africa with 3.9 kg of heroin at the airport here, the official said.
The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized 3.98 kg of heroin worth Rs 24 crore from a South African national at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an NCB official said on Thursday. Acting on a specific information, a team of the NCB's Mumbai zone officials on Tuesday apprehended the person, who had come from Johannesburg and was carrying a red trolley bag, he said. During a search, they found a cavity in his bag where four packets of heroin, weighing 3.98 kg, were kept hidden, the NCB said in a statement.
In 2021, the NCB had apprehended a woman from South Africa with 3.9 kg of heroin at the airport here, the official said.
