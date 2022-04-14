Left Menu

IHCL opens HCL SeleQtions hotel in Rishikesh

Strengthening its presence with the addition of Anand Kashi, we will now offer two distinct hotels in the pilgrim town, IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said. With the opening of Anand Kashi, IHCL will now have seven hotels in Uttarakhand with two under development.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 13:27 IST
IHCL opens HCL SeleQtions hotel in Rishikesh
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the opening of Anand Kashi By The Ganges - IHCL SeleQtions hotel in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The 24 themed-rooms property was the erstwhile residence of the Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal, IHCL said in a statement.

''Known as the Yoga Capital of the world, Rishikesh is an eclectic mix of culture and adventure, attracting tourists from around the world for decades. Strengthening its presence with the addition of Anand Kashi, we will now offer two distinct hotels in the pilgrim town,” IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said. With the opening of Anand Kashi, IHCL will now have seven hotels in Uttarakhand with two under development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022