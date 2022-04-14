IHCL opens HCL SeleQtions hotel in Rishikesh

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the opening of Anand Kashi By The Ganges - IHCL SeleQtions hotel in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The 24 themed-rooms property was the erstwhile residence of the Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal, IHCL said in a statement.

''Known as the Yoga Capital of the world, Rishikesh is an eclectic mix of culture and adventure, attracting tourists from around the world for decades. Strengthening its presence with the addition of Anand Kashi, we will now offer two distinct hotels in the pilgrim town,” IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said. With the opening of Anand Kashi, IHCL will now have seven hotels in Uttarakhand with two under development.

