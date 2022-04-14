Left Menu

MACT grants Rs 37.5 lakh compensation to accident victim's family

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-04-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 13:47 IST
MACT grants Rs 37.5 lakh compensation to accident victim's family
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has granted a compensation of Rs 37.5 lakh to the family of a 23-year-old man who was killed in a road accident in Maharashtra's Thane eight years ago.

Thane MACT chairman Abhay J Mantri directed the two respondents Ravindra Mahadev Chavan, owner of the offending tempo, and Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd to jointly and severally pay the compensation with 7.50 percent per annum interest from the date of filing of the application within one month of the order.

The copy of the order, issued on April 9, was made available on Thursday. In their application, the deceased man's family, including his wife and parents, stated that Ashok Parihar was traveling from Mumbai to Nashik on his motorcycle in June 2015.

A tempo, which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner, rammed into the two-wheeler on a highway in Bhiwandi, as a result of which the victim suffered serious injuries and died, the application stated.

The deceased worked for a publication house in Navi Mumbai and earned a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 and was also in the cosmetic business and was earning an annual income of Rs 2.16 lakh.

The applicants claimed a compensation of Rs. 70 lakhs from the opponents.

In his order, the judge after hearing the counsels concluded that the applicants were eligible for compensation.

The compensation amount includes Rs 25.92 lakh for loss of dependency and Rs 10.36 lakh for prospects, Rs 33,000 for loss of estate and funeral expenses, and Rs 80,000 for loss of consortium for spouse and filial.

The judge further ordered that the victim's widow be paid Rs 15.5 lakh and the parents each be paid Rs 11 lakh, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022