Left Menu

Govt invites EOI for setting up manufacturing zone for power & renewable energy sector

The Ministry of Power said on Thursday it has sought an Expression of Interest (EOI) for setting up a manufacturing zone on a pilot basis for power and renewable energy sector with a budgetary outlay of Rs 400 crore over a period of five years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 14:00 IST
Govt invites EOI for setting up manufacturing zone for power & renewable energy sector
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Power said on Thursday it has sought an Expression of Interest (EOI) for setting up a manufacturing zone on a pilot basis for power and renewable energy sector with a budgetary outlay of Rs 400 crore over a period of five years. "This is Central Sector Scheme and the duration of the Scheme is five years from FY 2022-23 to FY 2026-27. The last date for submission of Expression of Interest is 8th June 2022," the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

EOI Process Authority has adopted a single-stage EOI process for the selection of the successful proposer. Each proposer is required to submit a single proposal. All proposals are required to be prepared and submitted in accordance with the terms of this EOI on or before the Proposal Due Date, it said. Any queries or requests for additional information relating to this EOI shall be submitted to EOI Process Authority in accordance, the ministry added. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022