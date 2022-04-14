Govt invites EOI for setting up manufacturing zone for power & renewable energy sector

The Ministry of Power said on Thursday it has sought an Expression of Interest (EOI) for setting up a manufacturing zone on a pilot basis for power and renewable energy sector with a budgetary outlay of Rs 400 crore over a period of five years. "This is Central Sector Scheme and the duration of the Scheme is five years from FY 2022-23 to FY 2026-27. The last date for submission of Expression of Interest is 8th June 2022," the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

EOI Process Authority has adopted a single-stage EOI process for the selection of the successful proposer. Each proposer is required to submit a single proposal. All proposals are required to be prepared and submitted in accordance with the terms of this EOI on or before the Proposal Due Date, it said. Any queries or requests for additional information relating to this EOI shall be submitted to EOI Process Authority in accordance, the ministry added. (ANI)