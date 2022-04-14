Bookings for extended weekend from April 8-10 highest in 2022 so far: OYO

Left Menu

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Travel and hospitality technology platform OYO on Thursday said it received over 3.1 lakh bookings for the last festive weekend from April 8-10, making it the highest so far in 2022 with travel optimism reaching its peak in the country.

The bookings for the weekend that coincided with Navratri and Ashtami were much higher than the weekend bookings for peak travel days such as Republic Day, Holi, and Valentine's Day, OYO said in a statement.

''Travel optimism is at an all-time high across the country. As restrictions are eased and air travel bans lifted, travelers are looking forward to celebrating festivals with their loved ones, heading out on summer vacations, and making the most of their long weekends,'' said Shreerang Godbole, OYO Senior Vice President - Product & Chief Service Officer.

He further said,'' Over 3 lakh travelers opted to stay at OYOs across India and we are expecting the upcoming Good Friday/Baisakhi long weekend to be the highest ever since the pandemic in 2020.'' OYO said its booking data from April 8-10, 2022 revealed that leisure destinations like Srinagar, Manali, Shirdi, Prayagraj, Chandigarh, Gwalior, and Ludhiana saw the highest growth. Additionally, over 2 lakh OYO hotels witnessed 100 percent occupancy.

Stating that the surge during the festive weekend is a testament to the travel boom that is ahead in 2022, Godbole said, ''Overall, this summer is set to be the season of pre-pandemic travel recovery.'' As people are ready to travel again, he said, ''We stay committed to making quality accommodations available to suit the needs of every traveler.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

