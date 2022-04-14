Left Menu

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41.39 billion

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 15:50 IST
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41.39 billion
Elon Musk (Image courtesy: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Billionaire Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $41.39 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

Musk's offer price of $54.20 per share represents a 38% premium to the closing price of Twitter's stock on April 1, the last trading day before the Tesla CEO's over 9% investment in the company was publicly announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022