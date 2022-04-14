Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41.39 billion

Billionaire Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $41.39 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

Musk's offer price of $54.20 per share represents a 38% premium to the closing price of Twitter's stock on April 1, the last trading day before the Tesla CEO's over 9% investment in the company was publicly announced.

