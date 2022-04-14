Left Menu

Russia pledges 19.5 bln roubles in state support for airlines

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 15:52 IST
Mikhail Mishustin Image Credit: Twitter (@KremlinRussia_E)
  • Russian Federation

Russia has pledged 19.5 billion roubles ($238 million) in state support for airlines to refund passengers flying on routes that have been canceled due to sanctions, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"The subsidies will be used to refund passengers the cost of tickets on routes that have been canceled due to external restrictions, which will save carriers their own working capital, which means there will be financial resources to ensure flight safety," Mishustin said. ($1 = 82.0020 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

