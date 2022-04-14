Hungary reports H5N1 bird flu at goose farm

Hungary has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus at a goose farm, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nebih) said on Thursday.

The outbreak in the county of Bacs-Kiskun led to the slaughter of nearly 3,500 geese on the farm where the virus was detected.

In order to stop the spread of the virus authorities will slaughter birds in all farms that have any contact with the location of the outbreak or are located within three kilometres, Nebih said.

