Elevation Capital, Sequoia Capital & Matrix Partners-backed - Mosaic Wellness announces Fellowship Program

A unique full-time annual program will allow fresh undergraduates to join and learn how to build a digital-first business in India MUMBAI, India, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic Wellness – India's leading health & wellness start-up running digital health clinics Man Matters and Be Bodywise, has launched the Mosaic Fellowship Program - a unique full-time annual program for graduates to join them and learn how to build a digital-first business in India. The program aims to nurture and build an entrepreneurial mindset among Indian youth. This is a full-time, paid one-year program that offers learning opportunities about entrepreneurship and operating roles in start-ups with the apprenticeship model of training at its core. The selected fellows will be involved in running initiatives aligned with the brand's business objectives in various business functions like Product, Category Management, Operations, Supply Chain, Telehealth, Sales, and Marketing. The program will select & handpick graduates every year and give them four rotational stints across various functions. The selected students will gain access and will be mentored by Mosaic's leadership team who are & have built game-changing businesses. Through the Fellowship, they will learn how to become a better leader, grow businesses, and develop a network of support for this roller coaster ride we call entrepreneurship. The Fellows will get an opportunity to work closely with the entire leadership team at Mosaic Wellness. After the successful completion of the fellowship, everyone can pick up a P&L with the organization.

Revant Bhate, CEO and Co-founder of Mosaic Wellness said, ''As we prepare to celebrate our 2nd Anniversary, the constant question I had is what is going to help us to be 10x better over the next two years. I recognized, that we need to multiply our ability to on-board young talent integrate them into our company with the right skill development. While our ability to mentor and guide aspiring youth to excel in start-ups has worked well in the past, scaling it in the next few years is something we want to work on. This program will prepare young graduates to take on large problem statements and solve them with ease. This enables a steep learning curve, hands-on experience in building & scaling a business, loads and loads of fun, and the immense satisfaction of solving real consumer needs and making a difference.'' The nomination process is open till 30th April 2022 and we expect the selection process to be completed by 15th May. Anyone who has graduated in 2021 / 2022 are eligible to apply for the fellowship. Fellows need to email careers@mosaicwellness.in stating in 100 words or less as to why they are keen to pursue the program.

About Mosaic Wellness: Mosaic Wellness is a platform of consumer-first digitally native full-stack digital-health clinics to make holistic wellness affordable & accessible to Indians. Mosaic currently operates two large clinics viz manmatters.com for men's health & wellness and bebodywise.com for women's health & wellness. The platform does more than 100,000 telehealth consultations a month around various therapeutic areas and now serves more than 200,000 users a month with the products & services. For more information, visit manmatters.com and bebodywise.com PWR PWR

