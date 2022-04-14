3 killed after auto-rickshaw collides with truck in MP
Three members of a family were killed when their auto-rickshaw collided with a truck here in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, a police official said.The accident took place near Ratwada village following which the truck driver fled from the spot, Dolaria police stations sub-inspector Amrapali Dahat said.
Three members of a family were killed when their auto-rickshaw collided with a truck here in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, a police official said.
The accident took place near Ratwada village following which the truck driver fled from the spot, Dolaria police station's sub-inspector Amrapali Dahat said. Three occupants of the auto-rickshaw, identified as Aarti Gour (36), her daughter Kanchan (17) and son Gaurav (13) - died, the police said, adding that they were residents of Seoni Malwa town. The bodies were later sent for postmortem and efforts were on to nab the truck driver, they added.
