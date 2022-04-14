Left Menu

3 killed after auto-rickshaw collides with truck in MP

Three members of a family were killed when their auto-rickshaw collided with a truck here in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, a police official said.The accident took place near Ratwada village following which the truck driver fled from the spot, Dolaria police stations sub-inspector Amrapali Dahat said.

PTI | Narmadapuram | Updated: 14-04-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 16:35 IST
3 killed after auto-rickshaw collides with truck in MP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family were killed when their auto-rickshaw collided with a truck here in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The accident took place near Ratwada village following which the truck driver fled from the spot, Dolaria police station's sub-inspector Amrapali Dahat said. Three occupants of the auto-rickshaw, identified as Aarti Gour (36), her daughter Kanchan (17) and son Gaurav (13) - died, the police said, adding that they were residents of Seoni Malwa town. The bodies were later sent for postmortem and efforts were on to nab the truck driver, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022