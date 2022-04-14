Left Menu

Senco Gold bets on 'hyperlocal' push, appoints regional actors as brand ambassadors

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 16:52 IST
Senco Gold bets on 'hyperlocal' push, appoints regional actors as brand ambassadors
In a bid to enhance brand visibility in the east and northeast markets and take forward its ‘hyperlocal’ approach, Senco Gold and Diamonds on Thursday said it has roped in popular Bengali and Assamese actors as regional ambassadors.

Bengali actor Madhumita Sarcar and Assamese actor-dancer Sunita Kaushik will be the company’s regional brand ambassadors, it said in a release.

''With a legacy of more than five decades and roots in the east, it was a natural choice for us to on-board regional brand ambassadors for West Bengal and Assam as part of the first phase of our ‘hyperlocal’ strategy,” said Joita Sen, Director, Head - Design and Marketing. Earlier this week, Oman India Joint Investment Fund-II had invested Rs 75 crore in Senco Gold and Diamonds.

The company is also planning to file its Initial Public Offer documents soon.

