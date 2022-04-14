Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman falls off train while trying to stop mobile phone thief; injured

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 16:58 IST
A 49-year-old woman was critically injured after falling off a moving local train while attempting to stop a man who snatched her mobile phone here, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Mahim railway station earlier this week and the woman, who is a resident of Badlapur in Thane district, is battling for her life at a civic hospital, a senior official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said. Priyanka Khadke, a clerk at a ration office at Santacruz, fell off the train on Mahim station's platform number 2, while trying to stop Ramzan alias Yasinuddin Khan (28), who had snatched her mobile phone and jumped off, he said.

Khadke sustained serious head injuries in the fall, while people on the platform nabbed the accused on hearing screams and commotion of the passengers and handed him over to the police, the official said.

The woman was taken to nearby Sion Hospital, where she is now undergoing treatment in the ICU unit, he said, adding that the police have recovered her stolen mobile phone worth Rs 15,000 from the accused, who has the prior criminal records.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 394 (causing hurt while committing robbery) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) at Mumbai Central GRP police station.

