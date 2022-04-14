Bengal Global Business Summit to feature 9 focus sectors

The upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) will feature nine focus sectors, and the platform will explore investment opportunities in the state by domestic and overseas companies, officials said on Thursday.

The focus sectors include mining, agriculture and allied activities, IT/ITeS, MSME, infrastructure and tourism, they said.

Wide participation by investors is expected at the two-day event starting from April 20, the officials said. The last edition of the summit held in 2019 attracted participation of 4,000 delegates and 35 countries. The volume of business proposed in the earlier five editions amounted to Rs 12,35,578 crore, industry sources said.

Chairman of Ambuja Neotia Group Harsh Vardhan Neotia said the summit provides a great opportunity, where the government and the industry are focused towards economic prosperity of the state.

He said many ideas are discussed at the event for the progress of West Bengal, and it will give an impetus to the focus on investments and also showcase the opportunities available in the state.

Rudra Chatterjee, Managing director of Luxmi Tea said BGBS 2022, with its emphasis on creating world-class infrastructure for industries, tourism, health and education should set a path to propel West Bengal into a USD 200-billion economy.

According to Sanjay Budhia, Managing Director of Patton Group, Bengal is the first state to hold such a summit after two “turbulent and terrifying years”. “BGBS is an ideal platform for forging alliances and partnerships, and acquiring a clear vision of the opportunities that the state provides for expanding business, making new investments, setting up green field manufacturing projects and associated activities,” he added.

