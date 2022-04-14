Mumbai Metro One launches `e-ticket on WhatsApp'
Mumbai Metro One Private Limited MMOPL which operates metro service on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar route in the city on Thursday launched an e-ticket on WhatsApp facility.Mumbai Metro One is the first MRTS Mass Rapid Transit System in the world to offer e-ticket on WhatsApp, it claimed in a release.This was an extension of Paper QR Ticket currently available through ticket counters, it said.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) which operates metro service on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar route in the city on Thursday launched an `e-ticket on WhatsApp' facility.
Mumbai Metro One is the first MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System) in the world to offer e-ticket on WhatsApp, it claimed in a release.
This was an extension of “Paper QR Ticket” currently available through ticket counters, it said. To use the facility, passengers will need to send the message `Hi' to 9670008889.
Operational since 2014, Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar is the first metro route in Mumbai. Mumbai Metro One has daily ridership of 2,60,000.
MMOPL also claimed that it has adopted many technological innovations like bank combo cards, mobile QR tickets and loyalty programs. PTI KK KRK KRK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WhatsApp bringing big improvements to voice messages
WhatsApp bans 14.26 lakh Indian accounts in Feb
WhatsApp assures HC of full cooperation in Dhanbad judge murder case
THIP Media launches WhatsApp chatbot for health info, fact check
FEATURE-South Africa's 'wild west' WhatsApp groups fuel racism, surveillance