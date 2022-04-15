Alliance Air to operate flights between Gujarat's Keshod to Mumbai from Saturday
Centre-run Alliance Air on Friday said it will start operating flights between Gujarat's Keshod to Mumbai from Saturday.
This will be the first flight to operate from the Keshod airport, it stated.
The Mumbai-Keshod-Mumbai flight will operate three times a week on a 70-seater ATR-72 aircraft, the airline's statement said.
Keshod is an upcoming tourist destination located in the Junagarh District of western Gujarat and is surrounded by the Arabian sea and beautiful forests.
