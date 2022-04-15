Maruti Suzuki launches new version of Ertiga

Left Menu

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Friday said it has launched a new version of its multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga. The vehicle is priced in the range of Rs 8.35 to Rs 12.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 16:42 IST
India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Friday said it has launched a new version of its multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga. The vehicle is priced in the range of Rs 8.35 to Rs 12.79 lakh, ex-showroom. Maruti Suzuki said in a statement, the Next-Gen Ertiga in a refreshed new avatar. It is powered by K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology and driven by an all-new advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters.

"The Next-Gen Ertiga with advanced technology features will also come with a new engine and an all-new transmission," Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said in a statement. The Next-Gen K-series 1.5L petrol engine offers a peak power of 75.8 kw at 6000 rpm and a max torque of 136.8 Nm at 4400 rpm.

It is available both in petrol and CNG options. The company claimed that Next-Gen Ertiga offers a mileage of 20.51 km per litre (petrol) and 26.11 km per kg (CNG). (ANI)

