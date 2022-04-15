Left Menu

Govt school teacher, wife, son killed in road accident near Kota

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 15-04-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 17:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family were killed and one was grievously injured after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck on the Kota–Shivpuri national highway on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Batawda village under Baran Sadar police station on Friday afternoon when one of the tires of the car burst and the vehicle jumped over the central verge and collided head-on with a speeding truck on the other lane, they said.

The three members of the family were killed on the spot while the fourth one, identified as Mahesh Nama, suffered critical injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Kota, Baran Sadar police station's SHO Rajesh Khatana said.

The three deceased were identified as Ishwardayal Nama, 55, his wife Haku Nama, 50 and their son Akhil Nama, 25, all residents of Keshoraipatan town of Bundi district, the SHO said, adding their bodies were handed over to their other family members after postmortem.

The family was going to attend a condolence meeting at Kelwada town in the Baran district when the accident occurred, the SHO said.

Deceased Ishwardayal Nama was a government school teacher while his son Akhil was a contractual teacher in a government school in Keshoraipatan town and was married around six months ago.

