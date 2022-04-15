Left Menu

Olectra launches heavy-duty electric truck trials

This breakthrough gives us immense pleasure and a moment of pride. As the fossil fuel costs are skyrocketing, the electric trucks will be a game-changer in the segment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 18:22 IST
Olectra launches heavy-duty electric truck trials
  • Country:
  • India

Olectra Greentech Ltd, a part of industrial conglomerate MEIL, on Friday said it has begun trials of a 6x4 heavy-duty electric tipper as part of an expansion into the electric truck segment.

''Pioneer and market leader in electric bus manufacturing, Olectra now entered into truck manufacturing and this prototype is built on heavy-duty electric tipper platform,'' the firm said in a statement.

The first of its kind truck in India, Olectra tipper, with a 220-km range on a single charge, is built with a heavy-duty bogie suspension tipper capable of managing gradability of more than 25 per cent (scaling slopes on roads with elevation, and ghat roads).

''Olectra Greentech Ltd has successfully begun 6x4 heavy-duty electric tipper trials'' in Hyderabad, it said.

The manufacturing will be scaled up in the state-of-the-art facility coming up on the outskirts of Hyderabad soon.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman and managing director KV Pradeep said, ''Being a pioneer in electric mobility in India, Olectra has now begun heavy-duty tipper trials. This is the first of its kind truck in India. This breakthrough gives us immense pleasure and a moment of pride.'' ''As the fossil fuel costs are skyrocketing, the electric trucks will be a game-changer in the segment. This first-of-its-kind tipper has many super performance features. As the market is looking for cost-effective and highly efficient tippers, the Olectra has finally realised the dream as promised earlier,'' he said.

Established in 2000, Olectra is part of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL). It introduced electric buses in India in 2015. It is also the largest manufacturer in India of silicone rubber/composite insulators for power transmission and distribution networks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022