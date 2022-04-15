Left Menu

Alliance Air is no longer Air India subsidiary; to be run as Govt business unit

Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of Air India and it will be run as an independent business unit under the Government of India, the companies announced on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 19:03 IST
Alliance Air is no longer Air India subsidiary; to be run as Govt business unit
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of Air India and it will be run as an independent business unit under the Government of India, the companies announced on Friday. "Alliance Air, from 15th April 2022 will no longer be part of Air India after its disinvestment and will be run as an independent Business Unit under Government of India," according to an official statement released by Alliance Air.

In a statement, Vineet Sood, CEO, Alliance Air, said, "going forward with absolute efficiency, Alliance Air will now sell its tickets under Alliance Air banner." Air India also posted an announcement on Twitter, "For the kind attention of our esteemed passengers: Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of Air India."

"Passengers holding tickets of Air India with a 4-digit flight number starting with 9 or 3-digit flight number starting with 91 may please be informed that these bookings belong to Alliance Air. Bookings/queries related to Alliance Air will not be handled by Air India from 15th April, 2022," Air India said. The announcement comes less than three months after Tata Group took control of Air India from the Government of India. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022