3 killed, 10 injured in road accident in UP

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 16-04-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 11:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people were killed and 10 others injured after the mini-truck in which they were travelling collided with a canter truck in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place at the Jasrana-Etah road on Friday night, they said.

The passengers of the mini-truck were returning from Etah after attending the last rites of a relative, Superintendent of Police (rural) Akhilesh Narayan said.

The deceased, who have been identified as Vimla Devi (40), Savanshri, and Mitraj (75), died on the spot. Ten other people were injured in the accident and hospitalised, he said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

