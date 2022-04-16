Thane passenger groups, political leaders mark 169th anniversary of first train service

Several passenger groups organised celebrations near Thane station on Saturday to mark the 169th anniversary of the first train service in India as well as Asia.

A local train between Bori Bunder in the south of the metropolis to Thane on April 16, 1853 marked the start of the journey of the railways in British India, which over the years went to become among the largest public transport systems anywhere in the world.

Among the groups that organised events near the station during the day were Thane District Rail Passengers Association and the BJP lead by its Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar and MLC Niranjan Davkhare.

