Left Menu

HDFC Bank to raise Rs 50,000 cr via bonds; re-appoints Renu Karnad as director

Renu Karnad is the Managing Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd since 2010.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 20:43 IST
HDFC Bank to raise Rs 50,000 cr via bonds; re-appoints Renu Karnad as director
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Bank on Saturday said it will raise up to Rs 50,000 crore in the next one year by issuing bonds aimed at financing infrastructure and affordable housing loan requirements of the customers.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the board of directors.

The board has approved the issuance of perpetual debt instruments (part of additional tier I capital), tier II capital bonds and long term bonds (financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) up to a total amount of Rs 50,000 crore, it said in a regulatory filing. The funds will be raised in the period of next 12 months through private placement mode, subject to approval of shareholders among others, it added.

The country's largest private sector lender by asset size, which is set to merge its parent comany HDFC Ltd with itself, also informed that the board has approved to re-appoint Renu Karnad as non-executive director on the board of the bank for a period of five years with effect from September 3, 2022.

Her appointment is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the bank.

Karnad's re-appointment is as a nominee director of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC Ltd), promoter of the bank. Renu Karnad is the Managing Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd since 2010. ''Karnad is not debarred from holding office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority. She is not related to any director of the bank,'' HDFC Bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022