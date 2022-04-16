Left Menu

BRO to construct world's highest tunnel at Shinku La Pass to connect Himachal to Ladakh

Manali HP, Apr 16 PTI The Border Roads Organisation will construct the worlds highest tunnel at Shinku La Pass at 16,580 feet to connect Himachal Pradesh to Ladakh, BRO Director General Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary said here on Saturday.

The Border Roads Organisation will construct the world's highest tunnel at Shinku La Pass at 16,580 feet to connect Himachal Pradesh to Ladakh, BRO Director General Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary said here on Saturday. He stated this while opening the strategically important Himachal to Zanskar Road at Shinku La Pass from where over half a dozen vehicles crossed the Shinku La Pass from Zanskar side towards Manali.

Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary told PTI that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will start the construction of the tunnel connecting Himachal Pradesh to Zanskar Valley in Ladakh by July this year. He said the Centre has already made 'Project Yojak' of BRO to execute this ambitious project. This tunnel, to be completed by 2025, will change the economy of Zanskar Valley, the official added. At present, one has to travel 101 kms from Manali to Darcha on Leh road and thereafter, take a turn from Darcha towards Shinku La Pass and enter Zanskar valley.

The south portal of the tunnel will be at Shinku La and the north portal at Lakhang, he added.

The D-G lauded the efforts of BRO personnel in resorting the Shinku La-Padum road as well as Manali-Leh road in record time.

On this occasion, BRO Project Deepak's Chief Engineer P K Barua, Project Yojak Chief Engineer Jitender Prasad, Commander 38 BRTF Col Shabarish Wachhali, Rigzin Hayrappa, ex-zila parishad member Lahaul, and people from Darcha, Chikka, Jispa and Rarik thanked the BRO D-G for the latest development project.

