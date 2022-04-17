UP: Former village head stabbed to death

A former village head was stabbed to death by unidentified men here, police said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Kaliram Kashyap (60), former head of Fatehpuri Kheri village, they said. The incident took place on Saturday night.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kumar Srivastava said Kaliram sustained injuries inflicted with sharp weapons and was found in a temple compound. Efforts are on to nab the culprits, he said, adding that additional police force has been deployed in the village.

People held a protest here over the killing of the former village head, and blocked the Budhana-Kandhla road. The villagers ended their protest after being pacified by the police, officials said.

Parasoli police outpost in-charge Shailendra Solanki has been suspended for negligence of duty, the official added.

