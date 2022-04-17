Left Menu

UP: Former village head stabbed to death

A former village head was stabbed to death by unidentified men here, police said on Sunday. Efforts are on to nab the culprits, he said, adding that additional police force has been deployed in the village.People held a protest here over the killing of the former village head, and blocked the Budhana-Kandhla road.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-04-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 14:01 IST
UP: Former village head stabbed to death
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A former village head was stabbed to death by unidentified men here, police said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Kaliram Kashyap (60), former head of Fatehpuri Kheri village, they said. The incident took place on Saturday night.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kumar Srivastava said Kaliram sustained injuries inflicted with sharp weapons and was found in a temple compound. Efforts are on to nab the culprits, he said, adding that additional police force has been deployed in the village.

People held a protest here over the killing of the former village head, and blocked the Budhana-Kandhla road. The villagers ended their protest after being pacified by the police, officials said.

Parasoli police outpost in-charge Shailendra Solanki has been suspended for negligence of duty, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022