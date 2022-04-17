IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs GT

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans here on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Abhinav Manohar b Yash Dayal 73 Robin Uthappa lbw b Shami 3 Moeen Ali b Alzarri Joseph 1 Ambati Rayudu c Vijay Shankar b Alzarri Joseph 46 Shivam Dube run out (Miller/Lockie Ferguson) 19 Ravindra Jadeja not out 22 Extras: (W-4, NB-1) 5 Total: (For 5 wkts, 20 Overs) 169 Fall of Wickets: 7-1, 32-2, 124-3, 131-4, 169-5 Bowler: Mohammed Shami 4-0-20-1, Yash Dayal 4-0-40-1, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-34-2, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-46-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-29-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

