Digit Insurance appoints Jasleen Kolhi as MD & CEO
Digit Insurance on Monday said it has elevated Jasleen Kohli as the new Managing Director Chief Executive Officer CEO of the company with effect from April 20.At 42, Kohli will become one of the youngest CEOs in the insurance industry, according to the company.Kohli will take over the baton from Vijay Kumar who held the position since the company was founded in 2017.
Digit Insurance on Monday said it has elevated Jasleen Kohli as the new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with effect from April 20.
At 42, Kohli will become one of the youngest CEOs in the insurance industry, according to the company.
Kohli will take over the baton from Vijay Kumar who held the position since the company was founded in 2017. He will superannuate on April 19, 2022, a company release said.
Prior to this, Kohli looked after all sales and distribution channels of Digit as Chief Distribution Officer (CDO).
Kohli has nearly 19 years of experience in the life and general insurance industry. She last served as the director at Allianz Technology before joining Digit as the CDO in 2017.
Jasleen's agile market strategies and her prudent operational planning have aided the company in expanding its presence at an accelerated pace despite the pandemic, Goyal said.
The company also announced it has promoted Adarsh Agarwal from the role of Appointed Actuary to Chief Distribution Officer (corporate business).
Nikhil Kamdar has taken up the former position of Agarwal to become the new Appointed Actuary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
I'd scan my brain if I wake up as Ronaldo: Kohli
IPL 2022: Fan arrested for breaching security to meet Kohli, Rohit during IPL match
J-K: 45 terrorists killed in J-K since January this year, says IGP Vijay Kumar
IPL 2022: Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli star for RCB as MI suffer fourth consecutive loss
There were no differences between Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble: Vinod Rai to ANI