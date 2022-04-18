Left Menu

Moscow mayor says 200,000 jobs at risk as foreign firms leave

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 18-04-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 14:35 IST
Sergei Sobyanin Image Credit: Twitter (@MosSobyanin)
Around 200,000 people risk losing their jobs in the Russian capital because foreign companies have suspended operations or decided to leave the Russian market, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday.

Moscow authorities are ready to support people who lose their jobs by providing training and temporary and socially-important work, Sobyanin wrote on his blog.

