Left Menu

PE inflow in realty sector declines 47 pc to USD 1 billion in Jan-Mar 2022

All the quarterly investment came from foreign institutional investors and was concentrated in core office assets in Bengaluru, Savills said in a statement.Last week, Anarock had reported that the PE investments in the real estate sector fell 32 per cent to USD 4.3 billion in the last fiscal year from USD 6.3 billion in the 2020-21 financial year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 14:59 IST
PE inflow in realty sector declines 47 pc to USD 1 billion in Jan-Mar 2022

Private equity investment into the Indian real estate sector fell 47 per cent to USD 1 billion during January-March this year compared to the year-ago period, but the inflows jumped over 4.5 times from the previous quarter, according to property consultant Savills India.

The PE (Private Equity) inflows stood at USD 1.9 billion in the same quarter last year. During October-December 2021, the investments were at USD 218 million.

''Commercial office assets continued to remain the frontrunner during Q1 2022, garnering more than two-third share of the investment pie. All the quarterly investment came from foreign institutional investors and was concentrated in core office assets in Bengaluru,'' Savills said in a statement.

Last week, Anarock had reported that the PE investments in the real estate sector fell 32 per cent to USD 4.3 billion in the last fiscal year from USD 6.3 billion in the 2020-21 financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022