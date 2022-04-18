Internshala launches Chalo India, Let’s Work From Home - Offers 5000+ virtual internships

18th April 2022, New Delhi: The recruitment and training platform, Internshala has launched a new initiative, “Chalo India, Let’s Work from Home”. The initiative brings 5,000+ virtual internship opportunities for the students of India. The interested students may apply for the internships by 20th April 2022. Under this initiative, students from all educational backgrounds including engineering, management, design, media, and commerce can apply to the work-from-home internship opportunities based on their skill-set and interest. The selected students will be receiving an assured stipend for all internships The highest stipend offered is ₹29,000 per month. Internship profiles under the initiative include but aren’t limited to content writing, business development, software development, web and app development, accounting, social media marketing, digital marketing, graphic design, UI/UX design, video making and editing, and human resources. On the launch of the initiative, the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “Over the past 2 years, the concept of work from home internships has become quite popular amongst the aspiring students of India. Fueling this demand, we have launched Chalo India, Let’s Work From Home which brings over 5000 virtual opportunities for internship seekers. Virtual internships have proved to be a great way of pursuing internships which allows the students to manage their regular classes along with gaining the meaningful internship experience from the safety and comfort of their homes.” For more information or to apply for the internship opportunities, please visit: https://bit.ly/wfh2O22 PWR PWR

