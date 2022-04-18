Left Menu

Work on electronic manufacturing cluster in north Goa to be accelerated, says minister

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-04-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 16:07 IST
Work on electronic manufacturing cluster in north Goa to be accelerated, says minister
Rohan Khaunte Image Credit: Twitter (@RohanKhaunte)
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government is accelerating the process of setting up an ''electronic manufacturing cluster'' in the northern part of the state with the focus being on electric vehicles or mobile phones, state information and technology minister Rohan Khaunte said on Monday.

He inspected the work underway for the EMC in Team in North Goa's Pernem taluka and said the plan was to have two anchor sectors like EVs or mobile phones with ancillary units coming up around them.

The EMC is coming up close to the new airport being built at Mopa and also has good road connectivity, the minister said, though he refused to give a deadline for its commissioning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022