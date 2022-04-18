Work on electronic manufacturing cluster in north Goa to be accelerated, says minister

The Goa government is accelerating the process of setting up an ''electronic manufacturing cluster'' in the northern part of the state with the focus being on electric vehicles or mobile phones, state information and technology minister Rohan Khaunte said on Monday.

He inspected the work underway for the EMC in Team in North Goa's Pernem taluka and said the plan was to have two anchor sectors like EVs or mobile phones with ancillary units coming up around them.

The EMC is coming up close to the new airport being built at Mopa and also has good road connectivity, the minister said, though he refused to give a deadline for its commissioning.

