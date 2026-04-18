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Major Setback for Al Qadsiah: Mateo Retegui Out for Season

Al Qadsiah’s forward, Mateo Retegui, will miss the remainder of the season due to a leg fracture, adversely impacting the club's chances of qualifying for the AFC Champions League Elite. Retegui, injured during a match against Al Shabab, is set to undergo surgery soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 09:16 IST
Major Setback for Al Qadsiah: Mateo Retegui Out for Season

Al Qadsiah forward Mateo Retegui is confirmed out for the rest of the season with a leg fracture, severely denting the Saudi Pro League club's aspirations for next season's AFC Champions League Elite. The injury was disclosed by the club on Friday.

Retegui, an Italy international who has scored 11 times in 28 appearances, suffered the injury after a commendable performance with a goal and assist in a 2-2 match against Al Shabab. A social media post by Al Qadsiah confirmed a distal tibial fracture.

The 26-year-old player, born in Argentina and key member of Italy's national team, which recently fell short in the World Cup playoff, is set to undergo immediate surgery. Al Qadsiah stands fourth in the league, striving to bridge a four-point gap to secure a Champions League spot next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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