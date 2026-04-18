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Fitzpatrick's Fortunate Run: Leading RBC Heritage with Unlikely Birdies

Matt Fitzpatrick surged ahead in the RBC Heritage, hitting an 8-under 63, benefiting from an unexpected break. Despite challenges from strong winds, Fitzpatrick, a past winner, took advantage of a lucky shot on the 14th hole. He ended the day at 14-under 128, one shot ahead of Viktor Hovland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hiltonheadisland | Updated: 18-04-2026 09:23 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 09:23 IST
Fitzpatrick's Fortunate Run: Leading RBC Heritage with Unlikely Birdies
Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick took a commanding position at the RBC Heritage after a stunning 8-under 63 round on a sweltering day of high scores and fortuitous shots. The highlight came at the par-3 14th hole, where his errant tee shot turned lucky break. After veering off course, the ball fortuitously avoided water thanks to a timely interaction with sprinkler equipment, leading to a stunning 30-foot birdie putt.

Fitzpatrick, who secured an RBC Heritage title in a playoff against Jordan Spieth, expanded his lead with a string of consecutive birdies, culminating in a bogey-free round that put him at 14-under 128. His flawless performance continued recent form, following a strong showing at The Players Championship and a victory at the Valspar Championship.

Viktor Hovland finished with a commendable 65 despite challenging, gusty afternoon winds. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler's consistent play saw him complete a bogey-free 67, while players like Harris English and Patrick Cantlay faced setbacks. Fitzpatrick now aims for another win on familiar grounds, with his childhood memories of Hilton Head Island adding personal significance to his pursuit of success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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