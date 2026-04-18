Congress Blocks Women's Reservation Bill: A Missed Opportunity for Empowerment

The Indian Parliament witnessed a significant setback as the Women's Reservation Bill was defeated in the Lower House. The bill, which proposed a 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority, garnering only 298 out of 528 votes.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed disappointment over the outcome, sharply criticizing the Congress-led opposition for blocking what he described as a 'historic step' towards women's empowerment. In a social media post, Naidu termed the defeat a 'betrayal of millions of women who deserved an equal voice and rightful representation in the Parliament.'

Echoing Naidu's sentiments, Pawan Kalyan, Janasena founder and Deputy Chief Minister, lamented the missed opportunity to increase women's influence in legislative bodies. He stated in a press release that approving the bill would have been a significant step in respecting women's status in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)