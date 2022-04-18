Left Menu

China to step up financial support for industries hit by COVID outbreaks

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 16:29 IST
China to step up financial support for industries hit by COVID outbreaks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
China will step up financial support for industries, firms and people affected by COVID-19 outbreaks, the central bank said on Monday.

Authorities will guide financial institutions to expand lending and surrender profits to the real economy, the central bank said in a statement on its website.

Financial institutions should appropriately buy local government bonds to support infrastructure investment, the central bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

