Consumer staple stocks drag FTSE 100 lower

The blue-chip index fell 0.4%, with spirits maker Diageo, Dove soap maker Unilever and personal goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group down between 1.9% and 2.3%. However, gains in commodity stocks kept losses in check. Oil majors BP and Shell rose 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively, after JP Morgan raised its price targets on the companies' shares.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-04-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 12:56 IST
London's FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday dragged down by consumer staple and healthcare stocks as global growth concerns kept investors on edge. The blue-chip index fell 0.4%, with spirits maker Diageo, Dove soap maker Unilever and personal goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group down between 1.9% and 2.3%.

However, gains in commodity stocks kept losses in check. Oil majors BP and Shell rose 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively, after JP Morgan raised its price targets on the companies' shares. Miners gained 1.5%, tracking metal prices, on hopes of more stimulus by China and low inventory-led supply worries.

The domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index declined 0.9%. SSP Group, owner of Upper Crust and other catering brands, slid 5.6% after Deutsche Bank downgraded the company's shares to "hold" from "buy". Spectris rose 3.2% after the electrical engineering firm said it will sell specialist sensor maker Omega Engineering to private equity firm Arcline Investment Management for $525 million.

