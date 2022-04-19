Left Menu

Russia tells Ukrainian forces to surrender Azovstal plant by noon

Ukrainian authorities said on Monday that no fewer than 1,000 civilians were hiding in underground shelters beneath the vast Azovstal plant, adding that Russia was dropping heavy bombs onto the Ukrainian-held factory in the besieged city. Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday issued a statement calling on Ukrainian forces and foreign fighters inside to surrender.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-04-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 14:15 IST
Russia tells Ukrainian forces to surrender Azovstal plant by noon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia on Tuesday called on Ukrainian forces and foreign fighters holed up in the Azovstal metallurgical plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol to lay down their arms by noon Moscow time (0900 GMT) if they wanted to live.

Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks, has seen the fiercest fighting and most comprehensive destruction since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Ukrainian authorities said on Monday that no fewer than 1,000 civilians were hiding in underground shelters beneath the vast Azovstal plant, adding that Russia was dropping heavy bombs onto the Ukrainian-held factory in the besieged city.

Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday issued a statement calling on Ukrainian forces and foreign fighters inside to surrender. "All who lay down their arms are guaranteed to remain alive," the defence ministry said.

It called on troops to withdraw from the steel plant between 1400 and 1600 Moscow time "without exception, without any weapons and without ammunition". Earlier on Tuesday, Russia-backed separatist forces said they were trying to storm the Azovstal steel works and take control of it as quickly as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States
4
Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022