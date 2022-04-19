INOXCVA awarded contract to set up Mini LNG Terminal for Caribbean LNG in Antigua

VADODARA, India, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian multinational and one of the world's leading manufacturers of cryogenic equipment and solutions provider, INOXCVA has been awarded a contract by Caribbean LNG Inc. for Design, Engineering & Supply on a turnkey basis for a Mini LNG receiving and regasification terminal to be set up in Antigua, West Indies. Caribbean LNG Inc. is a Joint Venture between Eagle LNG Partners ('Eagle LNG') and Antigua Power Company ('APC'). The terminal will provide natural gas for APC's on-island 40 MW power plant. The terminal is expected to be a future template and anchor plant to service power and other energy requirements in the Eastern Caribbean Islands. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijay Kalaria, Global Head - LNG at INOXCVA, said, ''We are excited and honoured to have been given this opportunity to set up this prestigious 'Mini LNG Terminal' with Vacuum Insulated Storage Tanks and a regasification system to feed the gas-based power plant. Caribbean LNG's terminal will be capable of receiving LNG through smaller ships while provisioning for LNG distribution and ship bunkering in the future. Our innovative design and modularized concept will ensure minimum site activity and enable faster implementation of the project. All major critical equipment to be installed in the Mini LNG terminal will be manufactured in INOXCVA's state of the art manufacturing facility in Kandla, India.'' This project comes soon after the successful commissioning and operations of a similar Multifunctional Mini LNG Terminal set up by INOXCVA in Scotland. Read more - https://inoxcva.com/mini_lng_terminal.php ''Caribbean LNG and our shareholders, Eagle LNG and APC, are proud to work with INOXCVA on this state-of-the-art modular terminal for Antigua and Barbuda, that serves as a template for our plans throughout the Eastern Caribbean, and hub for cost-effective, low-carbon fuel supply to the country and region,'' said Francis Hadeed, Director at Antigua Power Company Ltd. ''With secure, affordable, sustainable, and reliable supply from Eagle LNG's facilities in Jacksonville, Florida, USA, and the unmatched experience and know-how of APC, Antigua and Barbuda will benefit from the use of this lower-carbon fuel creating opportunities for the country, and the Eastern Caribbean region. Moving to gas also enables the greater integration of renewable generation in the country, and the introduction of bio-LNG and hydrogen into the fuel mix will further reduce carbon footprint and meet committed goals for the country on carbon reduction.'' About INOXCVA INOX India Pvt. Ltd. (INOXCVA) is one of the largest manufacturers of Cryogenic Storage, Re-gas and Distribution Systems for LNG, Industrial Gases and Cryo-Scientific applications with operations in India, Brazil & Europe. The Company has an extensive user base, spread across more than 100 countries and is serviced by a network of after-sales support associates in 25 countries. The company is leading India's efforts in adoption of LNG for industrial and automotive purposes. The Company's key strength lies in design engineering, manufacturing, supply and commissioning of Cryogenic turnkey packaged systems with reputation and a vision to deliver a significantly higher value to its consumers. For more details: https://inoxcva.com/product_segments.php#section2 About Caribbean LNG Caribbean LNG, is a jointly owned subsidiary of Antigua Power Company Limited and Eagle LNG Partners LLC, formed for development of the Antigua LNG receiving terminal and to deliver low-carbon fuel solutions to the Eastern Caribbean.

