Left Menu

Johnson & Johnson suspends sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 16:00 IST
Johnson & Johnson suspends sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday suspended the sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine due to global supply surplus and demand uncertainty, sending its shares down 2.6% in premarket trading.

The company had previously forecast as much as $3.5 billion in sales of the shot, which has fared poorly compared to rivals due to low demand in the United States and safety concerns. Sales of the vaccine last year underperformed rival mRNA shots due to manufacturing bottlenecks, safety concerns and an uneven vaccine demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022