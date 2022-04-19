After Bottoms Up, Rupali Suri in Bharat Dabholkar film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI/ATK): Circa 2016. Play: Bottoms Up. Director: Bharat Dabholkar. A 20-something Rupali Suri made her presence felt, transforming from a saucy security guard to the stylish, spectacled Sonia Gandhi with effortless ease. As the play progressed, Rupali changed characters, each act outliving the other in terms of histrionics. Circa 2022. Director Bharat Dabholkar wields a megaphone once again. This time, with a film with model-actor-Miss India Tourism Rupali Suri once again as the lead. "Bottoms Up was a huge success. It defined the careers of the likes of Shiamak Davar, Javed Jaaferi -- Arshad Warsi was dancer-choreographer-actor and Shahid Kapoor were our lead dancers! The format was such that we had different skits, songs and dances with each actor not getting time between each character and costume transformation. Like when Rupali Suri came in as a security guard, exited and returned as Sonia Gandhi, her acting skills were best put to test. A monster dance followed and in came the actress as a Gujarati housewife, putting her performing skills to the test once again."

"Just before lockdown, I was looking to make a three-film series in Birmingham based inspired by response to our theatre ventures. I knew then that I needed a committed actor like Rupali," elaborates ad guru-director Dabholkar, who is awaiting his forthcoming projects including one with Mohit Suri, a trilingual film and a Marathi webseries among others. "l act or direct for the love of the art. I have directed over 34 plays but each one seems like the first," enthuses Dabholkar.

Speaking of Rupali Suri, he adds, "Rupali has a screen presence that is dominating. When you are a character actor, you can blend into anything, but when you have a strong persona and are a lead, you have to work much harder to change your skin from that of a sexy guard to a confident Sonia Gandhi to a timid Gujarati housewife in a matter of microseconds. It requires a lot of commitment besides acting skills. And that is what makes Rupali Suri stand out head and shoulders above the best." This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

