Kinara Capital raises Rs 380 cr from Nuveen, ASN Microkredietfonds

Small business-focussed NBFC Kinara Capital on Tuesday said it has raised fresh equity capital of Rs 380 crore from Nuveen's Global Impact Fund and Triple Jump's ASN Microkredietfonds Fund. Nuveen is a global investment manager and ASN Microkredietfonds is a Dutch microfinance fund.

''This new equity investment will lead to Kinara's expansion of products and services to meet the rapidly increasing MSME credit demand in India. Kinara Capital aims to grow by 500 per cent by 2025 with plans to disburse Rs 10,000 crore of MSME business loans in the next three years,'' Kinara Capital said in a release.

With this equity round, the non-banking finance company said it will get two new members on its board. Nuveen's Managing Director and Co-Head of Private Equity Impact, Rekha Unnithan and its director of Private Equity Impact Stephen Lee will join the board of Kinara.

Hardika Shah, founder and CEO, Kinara Capital, said this fresh equity round will energise the company to scale faster so that it can continue doing what it does best. The company is committed to bringing more small business entrepreneurs into the fold of financial inclusion, she said.

''We are working in a very large space with the unique business model of unsecured business lending for micro-enterprises and this market is quite untapped,'' she added.

This proposition is very compelling to an investor, she said, adding there is a huge opportunity across the geography the company is seeing today. ''We are present in six states and one Union Territory at present and some 75 per cent of the manufacturing output of the country comes from these states. So, it is a large market opportunity,'' Shah said in an interaction.

She said Kinara is providing business loans of Rs 1-30 lakh to small enterprises and with the help of technology, the loans are disbursed in 24-48 hours.

The official also said that Kinara has been able to manage profitability through the pandemic period and it remains profitable for seven years now.

''We have added about 40-50 per cent to our growth even through this last year of Covid. Now, we are out of Covid, our goal is to grow five times over the next three-four years,'' she added.

The company -- having operations in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat and Puducherry -- aims to focus on these locations as of now, Shah said.

''We are looking to double our AUM by next March, and we will continue to hire for new branches,'' she added.

At present, there are 110 branches of Kinara Capital and it will add another 15 by next month across the six states. It has an employee base of 1,250.

The company will also hire more people going forward, Shah said.

The company's myKinara app offer loans in a fully digital manner besides doorstep customer service across its branches.

Vernacular-friendly myKinara app can take MSME applicants from loan decision to disbursement. More than 300 sub-sectors across manufacturing, trading and services MSME sectors can avail of Kinara's collateral-free business loans.

''Taking a digital-first approach without compromising on human customer service, Kinara has outclassed others with its ability to address the pain points of MSMEs in India. With a decade worth of proprietary data, Kinara has perfected its qualification processes and turnaround time...together, we will turn to the next chapter of growth,'' Unnithan said.

