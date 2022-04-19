Left Menu

HDFC Bank shares extend fall; down nearly 4 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 18:59 IST
Shares of HDFC Bank extended their southward journey on Tuesday, falling nearly 4 per cent.

The stock declined 3.73 per cent to settle at Rs 1,343.30 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 4.82 per cent to Rs 1,328.

On the NSE, it went lower by 3.81 per cent to settle at Rs 1,342.20 apiece.

In traded volume terms, 20.92 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 3.70 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

Earlier on Monday, shares of HDFC Bank fell by nearly 5 per cent even after the leading private sector lender reported a 23 per cent jump in standalone net profit for the March quarter.

Meanwhile, its twin HDFC also tanked 5.50 per cent to Rs 2,138.65 apiece on the BSE.

Both HDFC and HDFC Bank were the biggest drags in the Sensex pack in Tuesday's session.

In a highly volatile trade, the Sensex finished 703.59 points or 1.23 per cent lower at 56,463.15 as fag-end selling emerged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

