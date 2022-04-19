Left Menu

Global solar sector attracts USD 7.5 bn corporate funding in March quarter: Mercom Capital

Corporate funding in global solar sector, including India, saw a quarter-on-quarter growth of 51 per cent to USD 7.5 billion in the March quarter, according to global clean energy consulting firm Mercom Capital Group.The financing activity was backed by robust demand for solar assets, it said on Tuesday.Corporate funding includes venture capital and private equity, debt financing, and public market financing.The total worldwide corporate funding in the solar sector in the January-March 2022 period stood at USD 7.5 billion, up 51 per cent from USD 5 billion raised in 2021 December quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 20:21 IST
Global solar sector attracts USD 7.5 bn corporate funding in March quarter: Mercom Capital

Corporate funding in global solar sector, including India, saw a quarter-on-quarter growth of 51 per cent to USD 7.5 billion in the March quarter, according to global clean energy consulting firm Mercom Capital Group.

The financing activity was backed by robust demand for solar assets, it said on Tuesday.

Corporate funding includes venture capital and private equity, debt financing, and public market financing.

The total worldwide corporate funding in the solar sector in the January-March 2022 period stood at USD 7.5 billion, up 51 per cent from USD 5 billion raised in 2021 December quarter. However, the funding was lower by 7 per cent on a year-on-year basis. ''Although financing activity was strong quarter-on-quarter with robust demand for solar assets, significant headwinds are building up that can slow the momentum considerably. Continuing supply chain issues, higher inflation, and the interest rate trajectory going forward are already major concerns,'' Mercom Capital Group CEO Raj Prabhu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022