Ecom Express plans to convert 50 pc of its vehicle fleet to electric by 2025

Tech-driven logistics firm Ecom Express plans to convert 50 per cent of its vehicle fleet to electric by 2025.

The deployment of electric-bikes in Jaipur and Hyderabad to complement its push into electric vehicles, the company said in a statement.

Ecom Express already has a fleet of electric 3-wheelers running in Delhi NCR for the last two years in the first-mile delivery space besides successfully conducting trials for the use of e-bikes in the last-mile, it added.

The adoption of electric vehicles, the company said, is a part of its larger sustainability goal to reduce carbon footprint and continue to be a responsible delivery partner to the e-commerce industry.

''We are thrilled to have added e-vehicles as a step towards our journey of achieving 50 per cent electric fleet in the last-mile by 2025. I believe this is a progressive step toward sustainable green logistics and it reasserts our commitment to a safer environment,'' said T A Krishnan, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ecom Express Limited.

Sustainable mobility is a catalyst to revolutionize the logistics and transportation sector, Krishnan said, adding, ''at Ecom Express, we are looking to create greater avenues to make sustainable deliveries. The use of the electric bikes marks the beginning of our efforts to make our last-mile delivery greener.'' The company said it has been working to put in place the required infrastructure to support the EV roll-out including the charging facility.

The company is already working with a number of players across the EV ecosystem on making the logistics greener and sustainable for the environment, it said.

