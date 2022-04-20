Tripura inks MoU with NIXI-CSC to set up International Data Centre

The Tripura government has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NIXI-CSC Data Services Centre to establish an international standard Data Centre here, an official said on Wednesday.

National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) and CSE e-governance services Ltd, have floated a joint venture - NIXI-CSC Data Services Centre to set up the proposed Data Centre.

''The state government has signed an MoU with the joint venture company to raise an international standard Data Centre at Indranagar, headquarters of IT Bhavan, on Tuesday'', Additional Director of the state’s IT department, Bidyot Datta told PTI on Wednesday.

In-charge director of the IT department, AK Bhattacharjee signed the MoU on behalf of the state government and CEO Anil Jain was the signatory from NIXI-CSC Data Services Centre. IT Principal Secretary Puneet Agarwal and head of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), CK Dhar were also present at the MOU signing event.

Datta said the joint venture company will invest Rs 150 crore for setting up the Data Centre while the state government will provide only space.

''NIXI-CSC Data Services Centre will kick start Data Centre by next one or two months even as it will take a year to transform the Data Centre to a world class level'', he said.

Under the MoU, the joint venture will allow the state government to host all its data in the proposed Data Centre and it will also provide data to the state free of cost. ''The company will charge for data exchange to other government and private players other than the state. The Data Centre will work under the control of the joint venture company'', Data said.

The proposed Data Centre, once made operational will generate a lot of jobs for the highly skilled IT professionals in the state. ''A sizeable number of IT professionals from the state have been working in cities like Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and abroad. Now, they will get a chance to return home'', he said.

