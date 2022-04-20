Sankalp Life Care, Vaishali Pharma sign unique partnership agreement, a first in nutraceuticals market

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 20 (ANI/PNN): Ahmedabad-based Sankalp Life Care, a leading manufacturer of nutraceuticals, and Mumbai-headquartered Vaishali Pharma, a leading manufacturer and exporter of pharma formulations, have come together to form a unique partnership that will help both companies grow faster. As per the agreement between the two companies, NSE-listed Vaishali Pharma will take over the entire domestic and international marketing of Sankalp Life Care's portfolio of nutraceutical products.

"This is a perfect partnership. Sankalp Life Care's core strength is in manufacturing the best quality nutraceutical products, and Vaishali Pharma has a wide global presence in the Indian and multiple markets and specialises in marketing. The partnership will allow us to leverage Vaishali Pharma's marketing reach and focus on our expertise. It is a win-win for both companies and we look forward to growing together and offering the highest-quality nutraceutical products to customers in India and around the world," said Robin Goenka, Managing Director, Sankalp Life Care. "This agreement between Vaishali Pharma and Sankalp Life Care is the first-of-its-kind in the Indian pharma industry. Vaishali Pharma will handle the complete domestic and international marketing operations of Sankalp Life Care, and make Sankalp Life Care's 100+ innovative products available in more than 40 countries. The unique agreement builds on the strengths of the two companies and will be mutually beneficial," said Atul Vasani, Managing Director, Vaishali Pharma.

Sankalp Life Care is a leading nutraceuticals company and has set up the 5th largest nutraceuticals facility in the country at Bavla, Ahmedabad. A range of tablets, capsules, powders, sachets, gummies, liquid and effervescent tablets, among other products are made at the zero-discharge facility, which is fully operational now, and has been designed as per standards defined by World Health Organisation. It is also designed as per USFDA standards and the company has already made an application for USFDA approval for the facility. Vaishali Pharma, which manufactures and exports pharma formulations in a wide spectrum of dosage forms & therapeutic segments, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), surgical products, nutraceutical, and oncology products, is one of the fastest-growing and most versatile companies in the industry. It has a strong presence in both the domestic and export markets and is currently a supplier to all leading Indian and multinational pharmaceutical companies. The company has been catering to semi-regulated and non-regulated markets across the globe.

