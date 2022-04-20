Invoicemart expects to double volume this fiscal

Trade receivables discounting system (Treds) major Invoicemart plans to double its output this fiscal, as it is expecting to get a few large states onto the platform amid the growing acceptance among banks and large corporates.

Invoicemart has grown its throughput three times in FY22 to Rs 14,650 crore over FY21. Since it became operational in July 2017 as a joint venture between Axis Bank and Mjunction Services, the Thane-based platform has traded invoices worth Rs 27,114 crore as of March 31, 2022. With a market share of almost 37 per cent of the around Rs 40,000 crore Treds space, Invoicemart is the largest among the main three players, the other being RXL and M1Exchange.

Treds is a modern, digital version of the age-old bill discounting and works as an electronic exchange that allows transparent and online selling of receivables by MSMEs through factoring and reverse factoring, wherein the buyer pays the interest for the former and the payee in the case of the latter.

Invoicemart has grown its throughput three times year-on-year in FY22 on the back of the massive adoption of the platform by large corporates, central PSUs, over 45 banks and non-banks, and over 13,445 beneficiary MSMEs, the company said.

The company is sure of doubling the throughput this fiscal, it added. We also expect to get a big boost to our business as the firm is in the final stages of onboarding some large states during this fiscal, Prakash Sankaran, MD and the chief executive of ATreds Ltd -- the holding company of Invoicemart, told PTI on Wednesday.

Banks are lapping up this because it allows them to tag these transactions as part of their mandatory priority sector lending book, he added. Sankaran, who has been a career banker with Asix Bank, said normally higher-rated companies (factoring invoice) ask the MSMEs to take the discount while lower-rated firms (reverse factoring) pay up the difference.

Since going live in July 2017, the platform reached a record throughput of Rs 27,114 crore of which Rs 14,650 crore were recorded in the last financial year, he said, and attributed the better pricing which varied from 3.5 to 4 per cent as a key driver of this jump in volume. He said they charge 25-50 bps of the invoice value as the trading fee but it is yet to break even, which according to him, depends on the spreads, which may drop, given competition is going to increase as the Reserve Bank has given more licences. Sankaran said as much as 40 per cent of the largest 1,000 companies are on its platform, and most of them are AA- and above rated.

In August 2021, Invoicemart had reached a monthly throughput of Rs 1,000 crore, and within the next seven months or by March 2022, it has seen the monthly throughput double to cross Rs 2,000 crore, he said. The faster growth of Treds was also led by several regulatory changes in the recent past. the RBI has enabled NBFCs to register as factors, which will show results in FY23 and significantly increase liquidity on the platform.

From April 1 this year, the platform has also started filing assignments of receivables on behalf of all financiers, which has further smoothened the operational process for all financiers who are active participants on the platform, he said.

